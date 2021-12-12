COMMUNITY: Holiday resilience and holiday challenges

Although much of life is returning to normal this is in a context of a new COVID variant being introduced to the world and the complications of the holiday season.

We have experienced nearly two years of disruptions and uncertainties. Many are on edge about the future. It is not easy to maintain emotional resiliency in extended times of stress. For many of us, our usual coping tools are stretched beyond capacity. Self-care and a plan for our emotional health is the best strategy for the season ahead.

Experiencing depression during the holiday season is a common issue. Social isolation can be a trigger for some. With new concerns about COVID we need to pay attention to those in our circle who are spending much time alone. Checking in and staying in touch is especially important when family gatherings are the norm for so many.

Who do you know who is working to manage their addictions? Added stress and even managing difficult family relationships can be a trigger to a downward spiral. A supportive and encouraging relationship can go a long way to alleviate holiday blues.

Working through the loss of a loved one can be very difficult. Who in your spheres of influence will be experiencing the first holiday without a spouse, mom or dad, sister or brother, a child, or a best friend? What can you do to bring a little joy and compassion to those who are missing them more than ever?

If you are the person who is struggling, what can you do to bolster your resilience? Begin a new tradition. Meet with a special friend. Send targeted holiday letters to those closest to you. Make a gratitude list and then reach out to those you are grateful for.

Don’t give into holiday pressures! Feel free to leave an event if you’re uncomfortable. Be willing to tell others, “I’m not up for this right now.”

Volunteer at a soup kitchen, a clothing shelter, a food bank or a homeless shelter or just help a neighbor. You can also take more frequent walks in your favorite park, along the lake, or in your neighborhood, greeting your neighbors as you walk.

The hallmarks of a good plan of self-care, according to the National Institute of Health are:

1) Be realistic. A realistic approach will help to temper expectations and build your stamina for the long day ahead.

2) Challenge and support each other. We are wired to strive and to pursue goals! As we strengthen our resolve to meet challenges, our resiliency grows alongside of it.

3) Stay connected to those you love. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing.

4) Look to the future with optimism. Review your gratitudes and know that there is no reason to expect that good things will not continue to come your way.

James Schatzman is executive director of the Kenosha Vocational Ministry.

