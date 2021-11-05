COMMUNITY: Hospice Alliance Ring and Remember set for Nov. 10

In celebration of our 40 Years of Caring, this year, along with our Ring and Remember, we will host a special separate event with author and speaker Sherrie Barch. She has written a wonderful story about friendships and what happens when we recall stories of our loved ones here on earth. There will be books available for purchase and Sherrie will be happy to autograph your copy. This free event will be on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Kemper Center in Founder’s Hall.

“He looked up at his bell, and in that one object, finally understood the perfection of heaven in a way that nobody on earth ever would. The bell is pure love.” Ashley and Cody have one of those special, once-in-a-lifetime friendships that only the luckiest amongst us ever get to experience. Then, life as they know it, including their almost daily games of basketball in Ashley’s driveway, is thrown upside down. The normally tough as nails 11-year-old Ashley is suddenly forced to imagine what life would be like without her BFF. Heaven’s Bell was written to create a safe space for families to have a conversation about death and dying in a natural and productive way, and one that creates feelings of joy, inspiration, and gratitude for life. And hopefully, through Ashley and Cody’s respective eyes, it also creates an appreciation of what happens afterward - no matter what you believe that to be. This book is meant to bring readers of all ages comfort and hope, wrapped in a shell of smiles and entertainment!