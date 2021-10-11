COMMUNITY: Kenosha Literacy Council notes there’s a lot to learn outside the classroom

Every day is an adventure for me at the Kenosha Literacy Council because I am able to interact with adult learners from 40 different countries who are all studying for different reasons.

But the big picture is the same for everyone: knowing how to read, write, and speak English means that you can be independent. Students express daily how they want to be able to talk to people in the community, like in the store or at their place of work. Parents want to talk to their child’s teachers and doctors. They want to feel confident when responding to people who say “Hi’’ to them or ask them “How are you?”

Like all of us, KLC learners want to be a part of the community in which they live. My job, as the Kenosha Literacy Council’s program coordinator, is to help learners do just that. Working with the students, I help them make a plan to reach their goals by matching the programs KLC offers to their needs.

As we all experienced, the pandemic presented many challenges. But it also pushed organizations and businesses to be creative and think outside of the box. For us at KLC, the result was adding even more innovative and enriching programs that allowed our learners to continue their education.