COMMUNITY: Kenosha Literacy Council notes there’s a lot to learn outside the classroom

Every day is an adventure for me at the Kenosha Literacy Council because I am able to interact with adult learners from 40 different countries who are all studying for different reasons.
But the big picture is the same for everyone: knowing how to read, write, and speak English means that you can be independent. Students express daily how they want to be able to talk to people in the community, like in the store or at their place of work. Parents want to talk to their child’s teachers and doctors. They want to feel confident when responding to people who say “Hi’’ to them or ask them “How are you?”
Like all of us, KLC learners want to be a part of the community in which they live. My job, as the Kenosha Literacy Council’s program coordinator, is to help learners do just that. Working with the students, I help them make a plan to reach their goals by matching the programs KLC offers to their needs.
As we all experienced, the pandemic presented many challenges. But it also pushed organizations and businesses to be creative and think outside of the box. For us at KLC, the result was adding even more innovative and enriching programs that allowed our learners to continue their education.
We have always used experiential learning methods at KLC by taking students on field trips to healthcare facilities, banks, libraries, etcetera. But this last year, we really took the learning experience to the next level.
KLC volunteers quickly jumped on board to lead programs that explore our great Kenosha community. Through KLC’s new Art Club program, students visit spaces that showcase local artists’ work. Students learn about different types of art, techniques, and processes.
Learners also have an opportunity to explore the community and try a variety of activities in KLC’s new Adventure Awaits Conversation Class. Some experiences may be hiking, visiting a pumpkin farm in the fall, or kayaking in the harbor.
There has even been a new program developed to give students an opportunity to learn about local non-profit organizations and give back to their community. In KLC’s new Kenosha Connections Conversation Class, KLC learners research local non-profits and select an organization for which to design and implement a service project.
Through these enriching KLC programs, students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in their surroundings all while learning and practicing English. These programs were designed in an effort to help learners achieve community literacy.
For us at the Kenosha Literacy Council, we take community literacy to mean one has the ability to be engaged in the community—being able to access everyday services and to participate in community activities.
Learners who achieve community literacy are more likely to become leaders within their family and the community. They acquire life skills that relate directly to their needs as community members and in return help the community as a whole grow stronger.
Cassie Christianson is program coordinator for the Kenosha Literacy Council.