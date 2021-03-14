COMMUNITY: Kenosha United unifies information, aid for local non-profits

We know Kenoshans want to support the nonprofits in our community, and our community is made vastly richer by that support.
Many people don’t understand that nonprofits are often the safety net for a community. We provide services that the government can’t, and we generally do so for less cost.
One of the best explanations I ever heard for how nonprofits work is this: nonprofits ask those who don’t need services to pay for services for those who need them but can’t afford them.
Regardless of where the money comes from, though, the work for the community has to get done, and we need help doing it. We need the community’s assistance to volunteer to do the work we can’t afford to pay staff to do and serve on our boards, which we all must have; we need the community to get the word out about our work; we need the community to show up at our fundraisers.
Eight years ago, through the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, the Nonprofit Networking Group (NNG) was formed. The group is open to all nonprofits, and from the beginning the purpose has been to meet monthly to network, look for opportunities to be helpful to other nonprofits, and look for collaborations that might improve service delivery, cut expenses, or increase revenues. Additionally, sharing information kept fundraising events from being set on the same day.
We didn’t always accomplish that goal, but we really worked hard toward it. Now there’s a new website, sponsored by United Way of Kenosha County, that helps with that challenge: Kenosha United at www.kenoshaunited.org
From the website: “Kenosha Nonprofits knows that our strength lies not only in the words we stand by, but most importantly through the actions of our initiatives. Through this forum, our hopes are that we can more easily connect and spread our events, needs for volunteers, and resources as effectively as possible!”
Looking to support a nonprofit’s fundraiser? Check out Kenosha United. Looking to volunteer for a nonprofit? Check out Kenosha United. Looking to find an employee? Check out Kenosha United. Finally, looking to have a discussion about an issue that affects nonprofits? Guess where you should go…YES! Kenosha United.
We know that many people have their favorite nonprofits, and we expect that you’ll continue to check out their websites and follow their social media pages. Please do! But also check out Kenosha United so that you’re kept in the know about the good works that so many nonprofits are doing as well as find out opportunities where your support is needed!
Guida Brown is chair of the Nonprofit Networking Group of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce.
