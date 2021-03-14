COMMUNITY: Kenosha United unifies information, aid for local non-profits

We know Kenoshans want to support the nonprofits in our community, and our community is made vastly richer by that support.

Many people don’t understand that nonprofits are often the safety net for a community. We provide services that the government can’t, and we generally do so for less cost.

One of the best explanations I ever heard for how nonprofits work is this: nonprofits ask those who don’t need services to pay for services for those who need them but can’t afford them.

Regardless of where the money comes from, though, the work for the community has to get done, and we need help doing it. We need the community’s assistance to volunteer to do the work we can’t afford to pay staff to do and serve on our boards, which we all must have; we need the community to get the word out about our work; we need the community to show up at our fundraisers.