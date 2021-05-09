COMMUNITY: Literacy Council helps many every step of the way

Think about all the history and government classes you have had throughout the years.

What war happened when? How many presidents of the United States have there been? How does a law get passed? And much, much more. We have been spoon-fed those facts throughout grade school, high school and even college.

Now, imagine having to learn all that in a matter of eight weeks. And in a language that is not your original. THEN imagine paying $725 for the privilege of being tested on that material.

More than 625,000 people have successfully done just that during 2020. But the privilege is NOT just learning and taking a test. The real privilege is becoming a U.S. citizen.

Many of us Americans take our rights for granted. In fact, huge “get out the vote” campaigns are considered necessary to drive life-long citizens to exercise their right. But the right to vote and participate in our government and its decision-making process is one of the primary reasons given by those enrolled in Citizenship classes offered by the Kenosha Literacy Council. Many come from countries where participatory government is only a dream.