COMMUNITY: Literacy Council helps many every step of the way

Think about all the history and government classes you have had throughout the years.
What war happened when? How many presidents of the United States have there been? How does a law get passed? And much, much more. We have been spoon-fed those facts throughout grade school, high school and even college.
Now, imagine having to learn all that in a matter of eight weeks. And in a language that is not your original. THEN imagine paying $725 for the privilege of being tested on that material.
More than 625,000 people have successfully done just that during 2020. But the privilege is NOT just learning and taking a test. The real privilege is becoming a U.S. citizen.
Many of us Americans take our rights for granted. In fact, huge “get out the vote” campaigns are considered necessary to drive life-long citizens to exercise their right. But the right to vote and participate in our government and its decision-making process is one of the primary reasons given by those enrolled in Citizenship classes offered by the Kenosha Literacy Council. Many come from countries where participatory government is only a dream.
“They want to have the right to vote. They want to remain in this country and are willing to put in the work to become U.S. Citizens,” says Cassie Christianson, Kenosha Literacy Council (KLC) Program Director.
The main components of the citizenship process include completion of the application, a civics test, an English reading and writing test, and an interview with an Emigration official who seeks clarification of some application points.
The Kenosha Literacy Council and its volunteer instructors help students every step of the way. The KLC provides an 8-week Citizenship class four times each year. It begins with helping students understand the 23-page application. Yes, 23 pages! The cost for applying to be a U.S. citizen is $725.
Paula Touhy, volunteer citizenship instructor for the KLC says, “First and foremost, we tell students to be completely honest on their application and during the interview. There is no right or wrong way to answer—just the truth. However, we DO need to help students, who have varying degrees of English competencies, to understand the questions.”
The curriculum includes major points of historic significance—Touhy finds using a timeline helpful. Other classes discuss levels of government: local, state, federal; and the branches: legislative, executive, and judicial. These specific topic classes also build English competency and confidence, leading to success. Approximately 40 Kenosha residents complete the coursework each year.
Ultimate success is celebrated through the Oath Ceremony where all their hard work is rewarded by becoming a U.S. citizen. What does Kenosha gain? An even stronger, more knowledgeable member of our community.
Jayne Herring is a board member with the Kenosha Literacy Council.