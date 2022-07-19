COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: Connections program plants seeds of hope

This past year, Hospice Alliance introduced a new Children’s Grief Support Program entitled Connections…Planting Seeds of Hope.

The purpose of the program is to support the families in our community who have lost a special person in their lives. It has been such a positive experience. The families and volunteers who have participated have taught us so much.

The idea of the program was to create a resource for children who are experiencing death amongst their family or friends. Adults often share that it’s healing to spend time with other adults who are also grieving an important loss. Although each situation has unique details, there is a commonality that sometimes bonds people together when they have similar experiences.

Children grieve too. Some kids just want to know that there are other children who are missing a mom, a dad, grandparent or a friend too. They are reminded that they are not alone, and that life is meaningful even amongst their most difficult times. After that loss, so many of life’s experiences will look differently than had been expected.

We want the kids to know that support, friendship and a “shoulder to lean on” can be found. They get to see that it is normal to miss someone who is no longer there, and that it’s OK to honor that grief.

And when there is joy to be had, we have fun too! Lots of bright, beautiful smiles have graced our building with the addition of the Children’s program…not to mention beautiful artwork, crafts and laughter!

Our hope is that through guided support and peer interaction, kids can feel comfortable and welcome.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m., Hospice Alliance will be hosting its fourth annual Planting Memories event. This is a family friendly event held in the gardens at Hospice Alliance.

Children and teenagers from the community are invited to paint a small flowerpot and to plant a flower in it to celebrate the life of someone they have lost. They will get to take it home as a reminder that their memories can still be with them.

There will be complimentary light refreshments and kid-friendly activities to participate in as well.

If you know a child in your life who could benefit from participating in activities with others who have had similar experiences, consider learning more about our Connections Children’s Grief Support Program. The program runs from October through May, on the third Thursday of each month at Hospice Alliance. Registration is required.