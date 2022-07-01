Community newsletter: Resources for people who are visually impaired or blind

In October 2017, I began facilitating a collaboration group for those with any degree of vision loss.

The Revital eyes group continues to meet monthly to give insight into living with a visual impairment. Goals are to provide resources and to empower those with vision loss. The Kenosha Lions Foundation continues to provide support for this program.

Most meetings have presentation and discussion components. Topics have included library services, transportation, gardening, labeling and organization, pharmacy services, and alternative reading formats. A family member or friend of a person with vision loss is welcome to attend Revital eyes.

Revital eyes meets on the second Thursday of every month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. the Community Room at Villa Ciera apartments on Kenosha’s north side. Please contact me prior to attending the first time. My telephone number is 262-925-6097. I’d like to answer any questions you have and provide details about upcoming presentation topics.

I am also organizing an outreach and advocacy event for October. Safely navigating the community is important to people who are visually impaired. Society’s Assets, with support from the Kenosha Lions Foundation, is sponsoring a White Cane Awareness event in Kenosha on Saturday, Oct. 15. Activities will inform young and old of the significance of this mobility tool that increases independence.

White Cane Awareness Day has been recognized in the United States since 1964. Similar events are being held on the same day nationwide.

To inform drivers of the White Cane Traffic Law, I will collaborate with people who have low vision or blindness to use their white canes while traveling crosswalks in the city. The Law, established in 1947, requires that when a driver approaches a pedestrian utilizing an all-white or red-trimmed white cane or a dog guide, the driver must stop before approaching 10 feet of the pedestrian. This law ensures that the person who is blind or visually impaired has enough clearance to safely travel in close proximity to traffic without being at risk of injury.

Please share this information with someone you know who is visually impaired or blind. We are looking for participants and volunteers to join us at the White Cane Awareness Day event. There are also sponsorship opportunities for this educational and advocacy-related event that will include a walk, lunch, and discussions.

We will be spreading the word about white canes, those who use them, traffic laws, and accessibility in our community. Contact me with questions at 262-925-6097.

If you feel you need a white cane or other ideas to live with vision loss, reach out to Society’s Assets. We are a resource for people with disabilities, including supportive home care/personal care, home/vehicle modifications, advocacy, a loan closet with assistive equipment, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home. Call 800-378-9128

Tami Frentzel is an independent living coordinator for Society’s Assets.

