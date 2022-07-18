COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: Shalom Center’s Food Pantry is “beyond food”

The Shalom Center has been providing healthy nutritional food for over 30 years to Kenosha County residents.

Our goal has always been to provide more than just food to those who need it but to provide resources to empower persons to improve their quality of life. With increased demands over the last several years, it’s imperative that food pantries re-think how they provide services. It must be “beyond food”.

Over the last the years, the Shalom Center food pantry has transformed into a resource center that just happens to give food. This new pantry model allows us to connect people to much-needed resources and empower them to seek additional help if needed.

When you come to our pantry, you will have a resource coordinator who assists you with other support, and connections to resources. It allows us to find out the root cause of food insecurity versus just putting a box in a car or allowing them to shop in our store-style model for food selection. By focusing on resources, in addition to food, we’ve been able to see a glimmer of strategic work that is helping families in different ways.

Recently, the Shalom Center has embarked on a new initiative to allow for greater impact and less waste, potentially allowing us to serve more community members, more efficiently.

Through our food pantry, you can now order your food online through our online ordering portal, as well as pick a date and time to pick up your food. The online ordering option has been in place since June, allowing clients to choose individual items based on dietary needs and personal preferences.

Being food insecure can be traumatizing and it helps to return choice and control to someone who’s experiencing food insecurity. The online ordering option has helped us reduce tremendously the number of products that are distributed and either returned to us or leave the client to through them away. We even offer “day of products” (additional fresh produce, sandwiches, etc.) that our clients can choose from upon their arrival. Hygiene and cleaning supplies are also available.

Our online food pantry ordering portal allows clients to order food as soon as 24 hours before picking up groceries. However, it’s best to order at least a couple of days before you need food and goods. If our clients aren’t comfortable ordering online, we still offer curbside food pickup and in-person shopping.

Although online ordering is still encouraged, clients can pick up food curbside or in person. Ordering online allows for the food and goods to be ready upon the client’s arrival and provides an opportunity for the connection of additional available resources in Kenosha County. Our pantry pick-up is open Wednesday and Friday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

To learn more about our online ordering option, please visit our website at https://www.shalomcenter.org/food-programs/food-pantry/ or call 262-658-1713, extension 100.

Together, let’s continue to Nourish, Connect, and Empower those who need us most.