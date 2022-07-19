COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: Should parents be embracing their kids' drinking?

I took a month off from full-time employment at the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc. so that Michelle Sandberg had an opportunity to transition into Executive Director without my being aggressively helpful to her.

During that month, I mostly hung out on Facebook and read. But the hanging out on Facebook … goodness.

I unfriended only one person that month, and that was due to his lauding his child’s newly-minted, 21-year-old’s ability to drink in all 50 states and now in Wisconsin without Dad present. Is that REALLY the message we want to give to our children: “Hey, Kid! You can drink in bars now! Go, you!”

What’s even more disturbing to me – and this is something I’ve never experienced before – is the idea that the Wisconsin’s state law about children consuming alcohol is to be embraced. That law, Wisconsin Statute 125, says a child of ANY age who is accompanied by his or her parent, legal guardian, or spouse who has attained the legal drinking age is allowed to legally buy and drink alcohol in a licensed establishment. It doesn’t say that the parent, legal guardian, or spouse must buy it. It doesn’t say that the parent, legal guardian, or spouse must verbally or otherwise give permission for the buying of it. It says that if a parent, legal guardian, or spouse has attained the legal drinking age and brings this related child into the licensed premises, that child – of ANY age – can buy and drink alcohol.

Here's the rationale: if I take my child into a tavern, I’m responsible for him at all times. Makes sense. I SHOULD know what the child is drinking and where when he is with me. My responsibility as a parent is to not take the child into the tavern at all.

But that’s not always the case, especially in Wisconsin. Personally, I grew up in bars. I ate there; I played there; I drank – kiddie cocktails – there, while my parents weren’t really paying attention to what I was doing, certainly not the attention they should have been. But that’s on them, and I fully understand that. And I never did try to buy alcohol – with my parents or otherwise – when I was underage. But I know now that I could have.

And I know that my parents would NOT have lauded that. They never celebrated that I could drink with them, and they never celebrated my drinking without them. That’s because they knew the dangers of alcohol. They knew it is literally a poison. They knew that it had already destroyed members of my family. They knew that parenting means they were not my friends but my parents, teaching me to be the best version of myself that I could be. Embracing your child’s drinking – at any age – doesn’t do that.