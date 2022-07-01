Community newsletter: : The battle to stop the harm done to Black smokers

My Memorial Day weekend was technically spent camping, but it could also be described as a tour of Wisconsin gas stations.

As we stopped for snacks and breaks, I paid special attention to what tobacco products were kept behind the counter, which ones were placed close to exits, and what sales were advertised for them. Before working in this field, I wouldn’t have looked twice at this, but now these are the things that stand out to me.

The news now, however, is all about the recently announced FDA ruling prohibiting menthol. Behind the counter at every gas station was a sign that read “Stop The FDA Menthol Ban” with a QR code to scan that would take you to a site to indicate your lack of support for this ruling.

This push-back is expected. Even before the ruling, which will eventually prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in tobacco products, there were protestors picketing, claiming the ruling was racist and condescending. The argument comes from a misunderstanding about tobacco disparities.

The main claim is that this ruling punishes Black smokers because they are the ones who are more likely to use mentholated products. If you follow this reasoning, you might agree that it seems like the government is trying to take something away from the Black community.

However, this ruling isn’t about taking something away, it’s about trying to make right a predatory behavior that the tobacco companies have gotten away with for decades.

Through a combination of targeted advertising and flooding the market with menthol in areas with a higher Black population, the tobacco companies have guaranteed that 70% of Black smokers are using menthol products. This is a rate far higher than any other demographic and it is entirely because the tobacco companies have made it this way.

In fact, there is a famous quote from an R.J. Reynolds executive about why he doesn’t smoke where he answers “We don’t smoke that s***. We just sell it. We reserve the right to smoke for the young, the poor, the Black and stupid.”

These companies have a history of belittling their clientele and the FDA ruling is a start to a long process to create a more equitable society. Equity is at the root of this ruling and the driving force in the world of tobacco prevention.

The FDA ruling is not about taking away a ‘preferred product’. It is about stopping the harm that has been done to Black smokers, both in starting their nicotine addiction and in continuing it.

Menthol makes smoking harder to quit and even though Black smokers start smoking at later ages than white smokers, they are disproportionately affected by heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer.

We don’t want anyone to succumb to preventable death and disease. Help to quit can always be found at quitline.wisc.edu.

Sonja Peterson is coalition coordinator for the Kenosha-Racine-Walworth Tobacco-Free Coalition.

