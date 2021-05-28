COMMUNITY: No one can do it alone

To improve our communities – to make them places where people are healthy, safe, and cared for – take a lot of work. Non-profits know they cannot do it alone. The ability to partner effectively with other individuals and organizations is essential to doing what we like to call “the work” of building healthy communities. It’s taking a collaborate effort of everyone working together. However, these partnerships don’t materialize out of thin air. And once they do occur, the delivery systems are strong and vibrant. Nonprofits are always trying to improve the services, but through partnerships we can continue to move the needle for a better Kenosha.

In the non-profit world, wrap-around services are critical to supporting our clients. The ability to link clients to programs and services based on their individuals' goals enable them to continue to improve their lives outside of the services provided. These are not simply referral services but are offered as part of wrap around services. It’s imperative that community partnerships are established to maximize the reach.

When partners collaborate towards the same outcomes, it eliminates duplications of services and it ensures that the array of needs in the community are all being met.