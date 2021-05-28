COMMUNITY: No one can do it alone

Human services organizations play a vital role by addressing the "social determinants of health" – economic stability, education, social connection, housing, safe neighborhoods, and food access.
Between donors, volunteers, board members, fellow staff members, and clients, non-profits are in a constant state of relationship-building. It is a wonderful thing! You get to forge these awesome, deep connections to make a significant change in your community that REALLY matters.
With all the socializing, mixing, mingling, and transactions with your biggest stakeholders, it’s easy to overlook a very valuable asset: your community partners.
I’ve worked with several nonprofit organizations, and every single one of them rely on partnerships within the community to fuel their mission. I can’t empathize enough how important community partners are for the overall health of non-profit organizations.
A spectrum of integration exists among human services organizations/social service partnerships. Sometimes, partners are simply sharing information or making referrals. In deeper partnerships, providers are coordinating their services to serve people more holistically. Some go yet further and share staff, space, and/or resources. At the most integrated end of the continuum, multiple partners are forming new approaches with cohesive programs, planning, and even funding.
To improve our communities – to make them places where people are healthy, safe, and cared for – take a lot of work. Non-profits know they cannot do it alone. The ability to partner effectively with other individuals and organizations is essential to doing what we like to call “the work” of building healthy communities. It’s taking a collaborate effort of everyone working together. However, these partnerships don’t materialize out of thin air. And once they do occur, the delivery systems are strong and vibrant. Nonprofits are always trying to improve the services, but through partnerships we can continue to move the needle for a better Kenosha.
In the non-profit world, wrap-around services are critical to supporting our clients. The ability to link clients to programs and services based on their individuals' goals enable them to continue to improve their lives outside of the services provided. These are not simply referral services but are offered as part of wrap around services. It’s imperative that community partnerships are established to maximize the reach.
When partners collaborate towards the same outcomes, it eliminates duplications of services and it ensures that the array of needs in the community are all being met.
It is not non-profits intentions to recreate the wheel but knowing what exists in our community can help us work smarter, not harder. Most non-profits, client facing, client supportive non-profits, are part of the Emergency Service Network (ESN). This network of partners meets monthly. We must invest in partnerships that address critical social and economic factors like employment, housing, nutritious food, education, and safe neighborhoods are vital to our community. We must continue to work together to ensure that we can support the needs of our vulnerable populations. No one can do it alone. To learn more about the Emergency Services Network visit www.esnkenosha.org