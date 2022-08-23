Community Paint Days extended for the Kenosha Community Mural Project

The Kenosha community is invited to participate in painting a community mural Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The images will shine like a beacon with their light, reminding us of our common good.

The art was inspired by two community design workshops, which offered people a chance to acknowledge the challenges they want to see get better, ways those could be improved, and a brighter future as a result.

The event will be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be grilling and no experience with art is necessary. All ages are welcome as long as kids come supervised by an adult.

This past week during painting, one participant shared that it is amazing to see the community come together around this mural. Another participant shared how wonderful it is to see people from all walks of life coming together for a common purpose.

With so much community support the wall is getting covered very quickly. We hope everyone can come out and take part. This community mural will be a lasting symbol reminding us of our common good and this is literally an opportunity to leave your mark.

“I will always remember the grass I painted with Duke, the sunflower I painted with Rev. Kevin Beebe, and the flower I painted with Leslie” shared Rev. Barker, “it’s amazing to think every time I look at this mural I will think about those moments.”

The hope of the mural is to bring people together, and the more people that paint even one brush stroke on the mural, the better sense of community the art will have. If you can’t make it these days but want to bring a group from a neighborhood organization, community center, business, school or other organization, groups can schedule a different day to paint before September 3rd.

Contact Tia at (414) 793-6825 or tiachianti@gmail.com to schedule. Tia Richardson, a community muralist from Milwaukee, is leading this collaborative art effort. She will be adding finishing touches over the next few weeks to give it a professional look.

The mural will be done at the end of September. If you are an artist and like to paint with acrylic and a brush, and want to volunteer as an artist assistant to help with those details, you are welcome to contact Tia. The mural is located on the front wall of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 S. 60th St.. There will be no painting if there is rain.