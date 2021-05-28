COMMUNITY: Special Circumstances Requires Special Services

In the realm of social service non-profits, one might say all services are uniquely geared to the people we serve.
Still, every so often there are those individuals who fall into categories that take them outside of the targets of the norm either by their age or their circumstance. For this reason, Kenosha Human Development Services has what we call our Special Services Division.
Special Services contains such programs as Independent Living – a program geared toward helping youth living on their own for the first time find housing, learn how to be a good tenant, be responsible with their money, find employment, continue on in school and more. That is a lot to learn for someone in their teen years who has been displaced from their home or chose to leave for reasons of their own. They also work with youth who have aged out of the Foster Care system and are now living on their own.
This program also provides Aftercare – following the youth as they continue to navigate the community and assisting them in many ways. This also includes housing vouchers to help get safe, affordable housing and skills teaching so the youth have the necessary knowledge to be successful. The Independent Living Program staff have been with the agency for a long time and are dedicated to helping Kenosha’s young people.
Another very successful component of KHDS Special Services, is the Victim of Crimes Act (VOCA) Program. This also includes the Family Intervention Program. VOCA is a program geared to assisting anyone who has been a victim of a crime. This can include monetary compensation for stolen items, injury, and other crime related incidentals. A VOCA worker will meet with the person to determine eligibility for any compensation.
Overwhelmingly, the VOCA program works with victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse. They assist with moving people to safer housing, obtaining emergency phones, and offer help getting to and from appointments when necessary. VOCA workers provide group sessions to help participants process what they’ve gone through and the program offers FREE counseling at Sunrise Clinic.
The Family Intervention Program (FIP) is just that – a program providing intervention in cases where there is tension and need of additional support in the family unit. There may be cases of domestic violence, conditions of neglect or even abandonment and in all of these the FIP worker will support the remaining family unit through it. This may include assistance with restraining orders, referrals to counseling and more.
If you or someone you know is in need of Special Services, please call Kenosha Human Development Services for more information at 262-764-8555. There is help out there and it is just a phone call away.
Mary Lindqvist is the grant and development director for Kenosha Human Development Services.
