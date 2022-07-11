Community State Bank breaks ground on new Waterford location

WATERFORD — Community State Bank has broken ground on a new office at 506 E. Main St. The 3,000 square foot office space, currently under construction, is a part of a 28,200 sq. ft. development project led by the Village of Waterford and Selzer-Ornst Construction Company LLC.

“The Waterford Lofts project is instrumental in the Redevelopment of Downtown Waterford,” said Village Administrator Zeke Jackson. “Having Community State Bank commit to anchoring the first building early in the process helped the Village and our developer overcome one of the largest challenges in the redevelopment process: Identifying businesses willing and able to invest in the heart of downtown Waterford.”

The development is also part of the Community Development Investment Grant Program offered through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and will include luxury condominiums, as well as two large commercial spaces.

“Waterford has been my home for the past decade and it’s a great community,” said Bank President and CEO Scott Huedepohl. “We’re honored to partner with the Village of Waterford to provide local businesses and residents with an updated space for their financial needs, as well as community and collaboration spaces.”

The CSB Waterford Banking Team, led by Market President, Nicholas Borth and Retail Manager, Teri Eulgen, will focus on developing commercial and consumer relationships including: business development, commercial lending, commercial banking, consumer lending, consumer banking, deposit growth, and mortgage lending.

The office, which was designed with an open floor plan and ample collaboration space, will include a full service teller line, drive-thru with interactive teller machines, smart ATM, night deposit box and safe deposit boxes. A meeting room will also be available to the community free of charge, by appointment.

The new location is set to open later this year.

Community State Bank is headquartered in Union Grove, and has served the communities of southeast Wisconsin since 1898, with locations in several locations, including in Kenosha. For more information visit online at CSB.bank.