Community State Bank introduces "Cruiser," a renovated 1950s camper

Community State Bank (CSB) has introduced “Cruiser,” a 1959 Shasta Camper they have converted into a mobile marketing tool and community staple.

The camper includes a serving window with ample counter space, a refrigerator and a storage area. The design, while updated, showcases much of the charm that a traditional 1950s camper would have.

CSB Union Grove Market President Dave Moyer said CSB CEO and President Scott Huedepohl came up with the idea of refurbishing an old camper for use at community events.

“He found one online and jumped at the opportunity and we couldn’t be happier with the finished product,” Moyer said.

CSB’s marketing team and Senior Vice President Neil Buchanan worked closely with Evolve Concepts to fully renovate and rebrand the camper. Evolve Concepts is an experiential marketing company located in Sturtevant, Wisconsin that specializes in building interactive and innovative marketing projects that are featured at nationwide events.

“Evolve really nailed the design for Cruiser,” Buchanan said. “We basically dropped off this old camper and said we want something that can help us serve our community and they delivered.”

In a press release, CSB said they look forward to using “Cruiser” as a brand amplifier at many of their local events as well as at local businesses. CSB Chief Innovation Officer Gregory Wall said they are “very excited” to launch the marketing tool.

“This multipurpose camper will be featured at events such as Dinner on the Dock with the Browns Lake Aquaducks and at the Racine County Fair. ‘Cruiser’ is another way that we can uniquely serve our community.”

“Cruiser’s” first event was the Union Grove Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4. Its next event will be the Racine County Fair at the exhibitor auctions.

CSB, a $640 million locally owned and operated community bank, is headquartered in Union Grove and has served the communities of Southeastern Wisconsin since 1898. For more information, visit CSB online at CSB.bank.