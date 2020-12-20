COMMUNITY: ‘Tis the season to be reading!

The holiday season is often a time when we reflect on the good in our lives and think about ways we can make life better for those around us.

If you are looking for some inspiration this holiday season, I encourage you to read these remarkable stories from KLC’s adult learners. They tell of overcoming hardship to reach their goals and create a life they thought only existed in their dreams.

If you’d like a copy of KLC’s 2020 Student Anthology please contact us today. Learn more about the Kenosha Literacy Council and how you can support its life-changing education programs at kenoshalit.org.

Cheryl Hernandez is executive director of the Kenosha Literacy Council.

