COMMUNITY: ‘Tis the season to be reading!

During this year filled with changes & challenges, we’re thankful to be able to carry-on a beloved Literacy Council tradition, our annual Student Anthology.
Our learners’ dreams aren’t cancelled. We’ve adapted to virtual learning, and they’ve persisted and overcome the many obstacles of 2020 to continue working towards their goals.
This can be seen through their own words in the stories they authored for this year’s anthology.
Here are just a few examples:
- “I love celebrating holidays and special occasions. This summer due to Covid 19 , we had to have a drive-by baby shower for my granddaughter. We put up a big tent and set up tables with balloons and decorations. People drove by and dropped off gifts without getting out of their vehicles. We wore gloves and handed out gift boxes with candy inside of them.” - Chris, a KLC learner from the United States
- “The Literacy Council had a trip for ELL Civics students to go kayaking. We were celebrating completing our class. I was so nervous. I was afraid the kayak could flip over. I felt safer when we put on our life jackets. It took a few minutes then I got how it works and then was a fun experience that I never imagined I could have. At the Literacy Council not only do you study, but you also learn about new places in our community that I never thought were here in Kenosha and you also meet good friends like I did.” -- Maria, a KLC learner from Mexico
- “I moved to Kenosha in May 2020. Everything was difficult, especially because of Covid 19, and I only speak little English. I tried to register my daughter for school online but the registration system wasn’t working. I couldn’t use English to solve the problem by phone. My son helped me call KUSD. My daughter could study in person or virtually. My wife and I can’t speak English well. If my daughter is learning virtually at home, we can’t help her study. So we chose in person school for my daughter. English is important for my new life. Teachers help me improve my English every day. Kenosha is a good place. I think my new life will be getting easier.” -- Dan, a KLC learner from China
The holiday season is often a time when we reflect on the good in our lives and think about ways we can make life better for those around us.
If you are looking for some inspiration this holiday season, I encourage you to read these remarkable stories from KLC’s adult learners. They tell of overcoming hardship to reach their goals and create a life they thought only existed in their dreams.
If you’d like a copy of KLC’s 2020 Student Anthology please contact us today. Learn more about the Kenosha Literacy Council and how you can support its life-changing education programs at kenoshalit.org.
Cheryl Hernandez is executive director of the Kenosha Literacy Council.
