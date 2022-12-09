Community update from Society's Assets: Understanding relationships and how they grow, evolve

Is it okay to give your co-worker a high five? Probably okay. Is it okay to ask your boss to lend you $20? Not okay.

Many of us learn about interpersonal boundaries through observation. We understand that how we interact with people is largely dependent upon the situations in which we encounter them, i.e. work, school, at a restaurant or store, or at dinner with the family. For some people, this learning does not come naturally; they need a little extra help.

Society’s Assets launched a new curriculum called TREES in 2019. It took a year to develop and receive approval from funding sources like the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. Since then, we’ve offered classes in our service area of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock, and Jefferson counties. Groups of high school students, as well as students and adults in one-on-one settings, have participated.

TREES stands for Teaching Relationships for Everyone in Everyday Situations. Using the extended metaphor of the tree explains how people should relate to themselves and others. Class modules 1- 5 define and explore the root (yourself), the trunk (those closest to you), the branches (extended family and friends), twigs (classmates, co-workers, and professionals), and leaves (acquaintances). Class module 6 gives participants the knowledge and understanding of personal space, healthy relationships, unhealthy relationships, rights, and responsibilities. Each of the modules have activities and discussion. There’s homework too. Participants receive a Certificate of Achievement after the modules are completed, which usually takes about six weeks.

I’ve been facilitating the modules since the beginning. Even during COVID restrictions, we found ways to bring this important content to groups of students using technology for virtual meetings and then meeting in person with masks. We also met one-on-one virtually and in person. My co-facilitator and I want to make sure everyone feels safe. TREES often broaches uncomfortable subjects, and it is good for the participants to know how it will be handled. We review the rules before each session, even asking for participant input. We remind participants that what we talk about here, stays here. What we learn here, leaves here.

As a facilitator, every time I lead the discussion, I learn something that I can take away and apply to my own life. The feedback for the TREES program has been positive. Some students have wanted to take more classes. We also offer classes on financial literacy, self-advocacy, and skills to pay the bills.

We would be happy to talk with you so you can learn more about this unique program and how it would benefit you. The number is 262-657-3999.