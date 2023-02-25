For the last three years, our community was substantially supported with temporary federal programs to help stave off any additional hunger and homelessness during COVID.

By Tuesday, Feb. 28, two housing and one nutrition program will end, when most local providers are seeing high if not historically high need. At the Sharing Center, we’ve broken service records every month since August.

Our goal is self-sustenance for our users, to the highest degree attainable, established as a core tenant more than 40 years ago by our founders.

As the primary local social service agency, we are keenly aware of both needs and resources and are partnered with local businesses seeking to fill positions in manufacturing, IT, fire & rescue, food service, and more.

Those under or unemployed can struggle with completing an application, finding positions they qualify for, getting in the door, or maintaining employment. Center staff works side-by-side with each, and this extra assistance has proved effective in helping people secure and maintain employment.

We emphasize to families on fixed incomes that they can still earn income and maintain, for example, their much-needed disability health care. We then assist each in securing appropriate employment.

We partner with Kenosha County Workforce Development, Wisconsin Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, UMOS, and Big Step, proven programs that help people to attain a financially independent life.

Special circumstances? Employment programs help obtain, maintain, and advance employment with job coaching, employer liaising, and adaptive equipment.

UMOS is currently offering job placement assistance with a $2,500 hiring bonus. www.Umos.org

BIG STEP touts, “If you’re looking for a job in the skilled trades—regardless of background or circumstance—you’ve come to the right place.” Barriers to employment like certifications, licensing, a lapsed driver’s license, or past criminal records are addressed so more can obtain living-wage employment. www.wrtp.org

For local employers, we provide a live listing of jobs accessible to all and welcome other businesses to contact us to become one of our listed partners. People looking for employment assistance can do the same. www.thesharingcenter.net

Grantors know the value of reducing poverty far beyond the band-aid approach. We appreciate that since we are beyond that as well. The Kenosha Community Foundation, United Way of Kenosha, and other grantors help us bring self-sustenance to even more people, just as social benefits are decreasing, and now local and national layoffs are increasing.

Proactiveness is everything when the mounting problem requires time, energy, money, and critical thinking. Education and sound public policy are the means to reduce longstanding social issues.

We welcome you to join us on our 40+ year adventure of being the place in rural Kenosha to land when life gets tough. So many opportunities exist to assist, and we thank you in advance for your proactive support.