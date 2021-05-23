COMMUNITY: Volunteering through 'take-out' in Gateway Technical College program

We collaborated with the Shalom Center, HALO Inc., and the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank for ideas. Then, students from each county could select a curbside pickup of different kits they could complete and then drop off on their own time to their nonprofit of choice. Clubs, classes, and individuals could participate together in already shared space, virtually through Zoom or independently.

Thanks to some innovative partnerships (shout out to Ellie Gross for her contribution of books!), we made 60 no-sew tie blanket kits and 30 book kits available to students and staff. No-sew tie blanket kits are a popular volunteer activity because they give a group (or individual) a short-term project that has a lasting impact. The book kits were a new idea fostered in the recent separation and time at home that many of us experienced in the last year. I don’t know about you, but at my home, we’ve escaped the house by taking neighborhood walks more frequently than ever. Along our journey, we find painted rocks and little free libraries. These little free libraries were so frequented in my area that there would be different books and books missing from the wooden shelves each day. From life comes inspiration! The book kits provided a wide variety of genres and reading levels and enough content to fill more than one “little free library.” Students were given an official little free library map but were encouraged to use the activity like a scavenger hunt and find those libraries that may not be formally listed.