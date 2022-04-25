COMMUNITY: What makes a successful reentry to society?

There are many misconceptions and half-truths about what makes a successful reentry. Fortunately, there is a lot of research in this area.

Data shows that well over 90% of people sent to prison come back to their community. Life sentences are less than 1 in 10 of all convictions. This has profound community impact. It means that hundreds of people will likely come back to our community every year following periods of incarceration. Although incarcerating criminal offenders can keep communities safer, the challenge is that nearly every incarcerated individual comes back into the community. After one has served their time, the community issue becomes, how can we offer a path to restoration that keeps us safe and shifts the trajectory of their lives to a more pro-social or community building style of engagement?

When assessing the challenges a re-entrant faces it helps to know what the risk factors are.

From research, we know that there are nine major risk factors, some of which you can probably guess and a few that you may not think of. The most commonly known are substance abuse, lack of employment, and low educational attainment. However, it is very likely that the most impactful risk factors are the least known and most misunderstood.

The popularly held solutions, listed above, are referred to by researchers as secondary risk factors and generally relate to barrier removal. Although important, research shows that barrier removal has significantly less impact on recidivism than the primary risk factors.

The most significant indicators of recidivism are anti-social attitudes – often referred to as criminal thinking patterns – anti-social peers, anti-social personality, and prior history of anti-social behavior. Evidence-based interventions used to reduce risk are aimed at reshaping thoughts and values, assessing who re-entrants engage with on a daily basis, creating strategies for reducing impulsivity, aggression, and improving poor problem-solving skills. These categories are generally referred to as criminogenic needs and are treated as primary interventions to reduce risk. Helping a person view their world in a more pro-social framework is the most critical of all interventions for reducing recidivism.

Heather Bennett, Program Coordinator for Kenosha Vocational Ministry states, “certainly most of my successful participants have maintained living wage jobs. But, it is important for me to remember that the foundation of maintaining that job is rooted in how well they engage the world around them, especially in unfamiliar environments, like a new job. Developing tools for healthy civic engagement is of primary importance.”

To say it another way, reducing criminogenic needs is transformational while meeting non-criminogenic needs are transactional. Transactional needs are important, but what a person believes and hopes for has more impact on their well-being than the assets they have acquired.

In the end, finding ways to restore those who violated community trust is a two-way street. Welcoming people back and insuring pathways to restoration is a sign of community health.

James Schatzman is executive director of the Kenosha Vocational Ministry.

