COMMUNITY: What would it take for you to seek help?

I've posed this question to friends, family, volunteers, interns, and staff: What would it take for you to seek help if you weren’t earning enough money to make ends meet?
Here at the Sharing Center, advocating for self-sufficiency and addressing stigma is germane to assisting the community.
Though often scrutinized, data shows social programs are money savers for government and social service agencies alike.
Seema Jayachandran, an economics professor at Northwestern University writes:
"Social programs that alleviate poverty and enrich the lives of millions of people are coming under pressure. But a new study suggests that even if fiscal prudence were the only consideration, officials taking a long view should think twice before cutting social programs, because many of them ultimately turn a profit for taxpayers.
The study, by two Harvard economists, found that many programs — especially those focused on children and young adults — made money for taxpayers, when all costs and benefits were factored in. That's because they improved the health and education of enrollees and their families, who eventually earned more income, paid more taxes and needed less government assistance over all."
From Harvard economists Nathaniel Hendren and Ben Sprung-Keyser who conducted a comparative welfare analysis of 133 U.S historical policy changes over the past half-century:
"There is a large ‘bang for the buck’ associated with a range of expenditures on children from early education to child health insurance to college expenditures.
We also demonstrate that in a meaningful number of cases, these policies pay for themselves. In particular, when government expenditures boost human capital, the resulting increase in net government revenue can offset the policy's up-front costs.”
I've long known the truth of this statement from Shalom Center Director Tamarra Coleman, "Food pantries are resource centers that just happen to supply food." As pantries, we know we will not ending hunger by handing out food, and that our users benefit significantly from FoodShare, WIC, Federal School Nutrition, and Energy Assistance.
BadgerCare was a boon for my family's wellbeing, and our health was unequivocally impacted by it, even until this day. Once, while exploring volunteer opportunities with the Sharing Center's prior director, she offered information about a rare opportunity for uninsured adults to apply for BadgerCare. I would have never know had it not been for that kind of pantry-based advocacy.
As we look to connect with families experiencing the challenges of an uncertain economy, we ask, "What would it take for you to seek out the assistance of programs you may have never used before?" I urge you to contact social service agencies. If you are not eligible, their knowledgeable staff will navigate you to other community resources you may wish to utilize.
We welcome feedback from the community around receiving help, stigma, and fostering self-sufficiency, and can be reached at (262) 298-5535 ext. 204, or spomaville@thesharingcenter.net.
Sharon Pomaville is executive director of Sharing Center, Inc.
