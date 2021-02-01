COMMUNITY: What would it take for you to seek help?

"There is a large ‘bang for the buck’ associated with a range of expenditures on children from early education to child health insurance to college expenditures.

We also demonstrate that in a meaningful number of cases, these policies pay for themselves. In particular, when government expenditures boost human capital, the resulting increase in net government revenue can offset the policy's up-front costs.”

I've long known the truth of this statement from Shalom Center Director Tamarra Coleman, "Food pantries are resource centers that just happen to supply food." As pantries, we know we will not ending hunger by handing out food, and that our users benefit significantly from FoodShare, WIC, Federal School Nutrition, and Energy Assistance.

BadgerCare was a boon for my family's wellbeing, and our health was unequivocally impacted by it, even until this day. Once, while exploring volunteer opportunities with the Sharing Center's prior director, she offered information about a rare opportunity for uninsured adults to apply for BadgerCare. I would have never know had it not been for that kind of pantry-based advocacy.