COMMUNITY: Where hope lives and healing begins

Kenneth Doka, a leading expert of grief and grief therapy states that 1 in 5 children will experience the death of someone close to them by age 18, often being someone in a parental role, such as a grandparent or close relative.

In a poll of 1,000 high school juniors and seniors, 90% indicated that they had experienced the death of a loved one (nahic.uscf.edu/downloads/mortality.pdf).

Research further shows that children who were less than 12 years old when their parent died were more likely to have depression than those who lost a parent in adolescence. Grieving children also had higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than nonbereaved children at any age and that the death of a parent in childhood is a traumatic experience.

Studies of adults with early parental loss show that they are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. Other symptoms exhibited are difficulty concentrating in school, withdrawal/disengagement and less class participation, and absenteeism. In addition, it is estimated that 73,000 children die every year in the U.S., of those children, 83% have surviving siblings.

Various studies on childhood bereavement all show similar results – children in these situations often experience an increase in anxiety with concerns about further loss, the safety of other family members, and fear around separation.

Hospice Alliance is proud to sponsor "Connections … Planting Seeds of Hope" in the communities we serve. Our goal for this program is to support children and families who are coping with grief and the death of a loved one. Our belief is that support should be available to those who are seeking it.

Connections is a program where hope lives and healing begins.

Peer support/education groups have proven to be highly successful in helping children learn healthy coping skills and to prevent mental health challenges later in adolescence and adulthood. Peer groups have the potential to help children feel supported in their grief, and to gain a renewed sense of hope. We offer this by encouraging participants to engage in peer discussion, bonding and organized activities.

We want children and their trusted adults to feel supported as they travel on their grief journey.

Connections will provide an opportunity to talk with others who have also experienced a death. Participate in activities that encourage discussion and the expression of their grief, as well as tools to help them deal with the overwhelming weight of their loss.

Do you know someone who has suffered the loss of someone significant in their life? Please have them contact Hospice Alliance to sign up. We meet the third Thursdays of each month from October through May from 5 to7:45 p.m. We will have a light meal and then break off into age-appropriate groups. Our hope is to assist them to honor their grief and find healing and peace.

Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0