City yard waste site opens April 4 for Kenosha

The Kenosha Yard Waste/Brush Drop-Off Site at 4071 88th Ave. will open for the season April 4. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday excluding holidays.

The site is open to City of Kenosha residents only and is free. Proper identification displaying proof of residency is required. No commercial disposal is allowed.

Citizens may drop off yard waste, brush and branches April through November at the self-serve drop-off site. Yard waste can be taken to the site in city-approved biodegradable bags or in any clean container, but it must be clean and free of debris.

For drop-off at the site, brush no longer needs to be bundled. Brush up to six inches in diameter and 12 feet in length is accepted. There is no weight limit for brush drop-off.

Citizens who may need additional assistance to unload their vehicles are encouraged to visit the Yard Waste Drop-Off Site on Wednesdays, when additional staff is available to help.

Curbside Yard Waste Collection

Spring 2022 curbside yard waste collection begins the week of May 9 and continues through June 10. It is a violation of City ordinance to rake or deposit grass clippings or leaves upon streets, alleys, sidewalks or parks; or into any pond, stream, river or lake.

Yard waste must be placed in the City-approved biodegradable bags for curbside collection. Bundled brush collection may be scheduled May through November by calling the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050. Brush pickups must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of regular waste collection days.

Valid ID

According to the City’s website: For residents, valid proof of residency could include, but is not limited to: photo ID, lease agreement, mortgage papers, tax bill or utility bill. If you are a non-city resident who owns property in the city, you will need to provide proof of ownership. Valid proof of residential property ownership (if non-city resident) could include, but is not limited to mortgage papers, tax bill or utility bill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.