Kenosha reminds residents of parking restrictions for winter snow emergencies

The City of Kenosha has reminded residents of city policies regarding snow removal and parking rules for the winter months ahead.

Citizens can help city crews by following parking regulations during a Declared Snow Emergency.

Residents are asked to observe posted snow route regulations. After 2 inches of snow have fallen, parking is prohibited in areas where snow routes are posted with road signs. Violators are subject to a fine, and their vehicles may be towed. The city may declare a snow emergency during severe winter weather conditions, usually when 4 inches or more of snow is anticipated, has fallen or when snow is causing hazardous driving conditions.

The city provides notice at least two hours prior to the enforcement of snow emergencies, so motorists may have sufficient time to remove their vehicles from the roadway.

In the event of a Snow Emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets.

However, the city will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during snow emergencies.

The City notifies the public of snow emergencies through the local media, WLIP 1050 AM and Citicable Channel 25 on Spectrum Cable. In addition, snow emergencies are posted as a banner on the City’s web site: kenosha.org, and through the City social media: Twitter (@City_of_Kenosha), Instagram and the Kenosha Police Department’s Facebook page. Also through the city’s mass notification system, AlertSense. The city also provides updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline: 262-653-4074.

To find posted snow route regulations, snow emergency parking lots and for more information, visit kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations or pick up a free copy of the City Snow & Ice Control Guide at the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works or call 262-653-4070, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0