Pleasant Prairie approves 2022 water utility and sewer utility budgets

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved the 2022 Water and Sewer Utility budgets Monday. Adopted budgets will keep sewer utility rates steady throughout 2022 and increase water utility rates to accommodate a rise in water costs from Kenosha Water Utility.

Pleasant Prairie Water Utility is a wholesale customer and purchases all water from Kenosha Water Utility. Currently, Kenosha has a rate case pending with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to increase Pleasant Prairie wholesale water rates in early 2022.

The 2022 Water Utility Budget adoption includes a budgeted 4% increase in rates to cover the increased cost of purchased water.

Pleasant Prairie’s water and sewer rates are based on meter size and water volume used. Water rates are based on the number of gallons consumed, measured by the water meter. Sewer rates are calculated with a winter-based average to account for water used on lawns or yards that might infiltrate and pass through the sanitary sewer system during the summer months.

As part of the 2022 sewer utility budget, the Village Board approved a $1 million capital expense that will cover costs for items like, sewer utility adjustments associated with the Highway 50 reconstruction project and adjusting 103 utility access holes to prepare for repaved roads.

The funds will also be used to raze a decommissioned sewer treatment plant, rebuild a lift station, and conduct sewer rehab to reduce the amount of inflow and infiltration that leaks into the sewer system. In 2022, the water utility will continue upgrading water meters and MXU radio communication devices to eliminate outdated equipment.

The utility will also make water repairs and adjustments to 160 valves to prepare for road paving projects. In addition, the utility will replace the Barnes Creek drainage culvert to prepare for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to repave Sheridan Road in 2023. Other projects include replacing industrial and residential water meters, installing meters on new homes, and replacing obsolete fire hydrants.

