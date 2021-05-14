Concert Saturday to raise funds for kids to dance

TWIN LAKES — A concert Saturday featuring six performers will raise funds to cover the cost of dance lessons for children who have faced isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being a mother and working in the school, I see first-hand the aftermath this lock-down has had on our children,” Kim Adcock, an instructor at Fly Girl Dance and Fitness studio in Twin Lakes, said. “They’re not allowed to really mingle much in classes. We’re just trying to give the kids another outlet to get them to socialize more again and be more active, and to support their mental health well-being.”

The free concert will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Herner’s Hideaway, N202 Williams Road, in Genoa City. Performers who are donating their time include Lara Bell, Jeannette King, Joshua Patterson from Semple Band, Ben Vance, Charles Thornton and the .410s, and Relativity.

Proceeds from the sale of raffles tickets and donations collected at the event will go directly to the “It’s Fly to Give” non-profit foundation founded by Kymberlee Raya, owner of Fly Girl Dance and Fitness studios in Twin Lakes and Chicago, to offer free classes to children age 16 and younger. No one in the class, including the instructor, knows which students are attending free of charge.