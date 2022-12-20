Congressman Bryan Steil announces local nominations for appointments to U.S. Service Academies

Congressman Bryan Steil announced the nomination of Kenosha County area high school students for appointments to attend U.S. Service Academies.

In Monday's announcement, Steil nominated a number of students who applied to various U.S. service academies.

Austin Dawson of Salem has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

Savannah Keaskowski of Pleasant Prairie has been nominated for appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Kieran Kendall of Burlington has been nominated for appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Evan Langelund of Lake Geneva has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Isabella Matson of Mount Pleasant has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

Maxwell Northrop of Waterford has been nominated for appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Hannah Ross of Franksville has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Brian Thometz of Lake Geneva has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Part of the application process for those academies includes obtaining a nomination from an authorized nominating source, such as a member of Congress. Receiving a nomination is the important first step, however, the actual appointment to a service academy is determined by the specific academy itself.

Appointments for Wisconsin's First Congressional District will be announced at a later date.

“Each year we have exceptional students apply for a nomination to serve our nation at a U.S. Service Academy. It is an honor to meet with each of these students and hear about their interest in serving our country," Steil said. "The nomination process recognizes students’ character, leadership and academic achievements. I’m proud to nominate 16 students (from Wisconsin's First District) for this years’ Service Academy application process.”