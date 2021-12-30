**Please read the entire description before inquiring about this kitty. Cookie is a sweet little girl. When she first greets... View on PetFinder
Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the first baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately, but she was having problems after that, according to a news release.
Three Kenosha men face felony drug charges in a case that started with a traffic stop and led to an alleged drug trafficking house in the city.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
Three Kenosha men were shot and killed, and three others wounded when a man opened fire at a bar in Somers following a fist fight between the …
In the immediate aftermath of the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020, many areas of Kenosha became a battleground for ri…
In what police are calling a holiday miracle, a woman was able to walk away from a Wednesday crash between her vehicle and a semi-trailer that…
STURTEVANT — A Kenosha woman allegedly stole a car in Milwaukee and got into a car accident, then kicked an officer after fleeing on foot.
Things were back to normal in the high school football world this past fall, at least for the most part.
A criminal complaint issued Wednesday morning by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office provides disturbing details about the death of …
