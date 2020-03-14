Coronavirus has businesses stepping up their safety plans

Traffic has slowed somewhat.

A company spokesman said Golden Corral is allowing workers at its restaurants paid leave for scheduled hours during a 14 day quarantine resulting from a confirmed diagnosis.

It also is reinforcing stringent handwashing practices requiring employees to wash their hands every 20 minutes or between tasks.

“The health, safety and well-being of our co-workers, guests and communities are always our top priority and we are deeply committed to delivering on that promise,” said Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary. “Our brand specializes in serving our local communities across the country. We implemented additional preventive measures to address coronavirus concerns and to maintain a clean and safe environment for our co-workers and our guests.”

Other businesses

At Trifinity Specialized Distribution, a pharmaceutical and cosmetic warehouse in the Business Park of Kenosha, company chief executive officer, James Merlo said, “We are monitoring all our employees. If anyone is not feeling well, we send them home. If their children are sick, we tell them to stay home.”