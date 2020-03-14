Coronavirus has local businesses stepping up their safety plans

The coronavirus pandemic has local and national businesses stepping up their employee and customer safety plans to curb the crisis and head off health issues.
Warehouse distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, administrative offices and retailers have set plans into action, some allowing employees to work from home and others taking product and food handling procedures to a higher standard.
Both Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha has declared a state of emergency. And locally, businesses and business organizations have take action to ensure the safety of employees, members and guests.
Kenosha Chamber
The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, an organization with more than 700 members, has postponed its Business Before 9 networking event scheduled for Thursday at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and its annual Legislative Breakfast scheduled for Mar. 30 at the Kenosha Country Club.
The KACC, along with Aurora Hospital, have temporarily suspended the organization’s Business Education Partnership Program, where high school students were to visit and participate in workshops at the hospital as the learn about healthcare careers. The spring program that began in February, was scheduled to end in April.
Aurora and other businesses throughout the county, according to KACC president Lou Molitor, are complying and taking all the necessary steps to promote safety. “Companies are following safety procedures,” he said.
KABA postpones plans
Meanwhile, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, an economic development organization that promotes business growth and expansion in the county, has postponed its annual meeting scheduled at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside scheduled for Mar. 27. The annual meeting, a session where KABA presents statistics and reports on further development and business accomplishments in the county, will be rescheduled for later in the year.
A survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses reveals that Wisconsin small businesses are not currently impacted, but owners are concerned about future disruptions if the outbreak continues to escalate.
Seventy-four percent are not currently affected, however the coronavirus outbreak has negatively affected 23%.
The NFIB said that 30% of owners have stocked up on disinfectant and hand sanitizer for their business and 12% have talked with employees about sick leave or work from home policies.
Taking precautions, talk with employees
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Kenosha, which serves buffet-style meals seven days a week, has taken precautionary steps to ensure that meals, utensils and other items are presented safely.
Assistant manager Maria Castro said they are bagging silverware individually to provide customers flatware without having to reach into a container. Additionally, serving ladles are changed frequently. It is sanitizing all surfaces every 30 minutes.
Traffic has slowed somewhat.
A company spokesman said Golden Corral is allowing workers at its restaurants paid leave for scheduled hours during a 14 day quarantine resulting from a confirmed diagnosis.
It also is reinforcing stringent handwashing practices requiring employees to wash their hands every 20 minutes or between tasks.
“The health, safety and well-being of our co-workers, guests and communities are always our top priority and we are deeply committed to delivering on that promise,” said Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary. “Our brand specializes in serving our local communities across the country. We implemented additional preventive measures to address coronavirus concerns and to maintain a clean and safe environment for our co-workers and our guests.”
Other businesses
At Trifinity Specialized Distribution, a pharmaceutical and cosmetic warehouse in the Business Park of Kenosha, company chief executive officer, James Merlo said, “We are monitoring all our employees. If anyone is not feeling well, we send them home. If their children are sick, we tell them to stay home.”
Bed Bath & Beyond, a national retailer of housewares and related products, has issued a policy for all locations including its store in the Southport Shopping Center on Green Bay Road. The company said, “We are introducing rigorous additional cleaning and are increasing the number of wipes, hand sanitizers and other cleaning materials available at checkouts and throughout our stores and associates and customer use.”
Warehouse retailers such as Sam’s Club and Costco, said they are introducing rigorous additional cleaning procedures available at checkouts and throughout stores for associates and customers to use.
They also have suspended all in-store food sampling events.
