Correction for Dec. 26

The No. 8 story in the Top 10 stories of 2020 in the Dec. 24 edition about the storm damage at Kemper Center incorrectly reported that repairs for the multi-use path restoration at the Kemper Center is estimated at $15 million. That is actually the estimate to fortify all of the revetment along the lakeshore within the Kemper Center grounds. The multi-use path cost estimate is $50,000. The Kenosha News regrets the error.