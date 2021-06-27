Correction for June 28
Gunfire heard on the city’s north side Monday evening was apparently a shooting, and a victim later turned up at a Kenosha area hospital.
A 32-year-old man was killed Sunday night when he crashed his vehicle into a Kenosha home.
Customers, friends and fans are beginning to say goodbye to Jack Andrea, the iconic and beloved gift shop just west of Kenosha’s Uptown area.
A 19-year-old Union Grove man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly impersonated a police officer and attempted to pull over drivers, o…
A 31-year-old Kenosha woman with a pending felony case in Kenosha County Circuit Court now faces five additional criminal charges after her ar…
Council denies $50K damage claim for injuries in Blake shooting; federal suit against Sheskey continues
Without comment or deliberation, the Kenosha City Council has denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake, the man paralyzed in a police shoot…
Are you ready to cheer on floats, marching bands, local pageant queens — and a city bus?
A woman injured in a three-car crash last week remains hospitalized in critical condition according to police.
A Kenosha home was seriously damaged in an early morning fire Tuesday.
While an investigation continues into the death of a woman found in a burning Brighton farmhouse, a family member of the woman is being held a…