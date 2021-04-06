 Skip to main content
Correction for Wednesday, April 7
An article in Monday's A+ school section about the Knights of Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest winners left out the name of Ashley Castrejon of Pleasant Prairie, Winthrop Harbor Council 16022. She took second place in the Grade 11 competition.

