Correction for Wednesday, April 7

A 33-year-old Kenosha man who told police he was the victim in a two-car crash was later found to be the one at fault, which led to two felony…
Decomposed human remains discovered in Jackson County over four decades ago have been identified as those of a Kenosha man reported missing in 1977.
Kenosha County Public Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., will only be able to accommodate only a s…
Is Aaron Rodgers heading for a messy exit from Green Bay? Concern grows with Mark Murphy's silence on QB's contract
Packers CEO Mark Murphy did nothing Tuesday to diffuse any concerns fans might have about another future Hall of Fame quarterback and the franchise possibly heading toward a less-than-amicable separation.
What started as an apparent domestic situation Monday quickly escalated between a 45-year-old man and Kenosha Police officers.
Nearly the entire stretch of Highway 50 through Kenosha County is now slated for reconstruction or rehabilitation this spring and summer as ad…
A 20-year-old Kenosha man who threatened to “shoot it out” with police last month is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash b…
A two-car collision at Washington Road and 30th Avenue sent two people to the hospital Monday.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating issued a $15,000 bench warrant for an Illinois man who failed to appear for preliminar…
An undercover operation last year led the Kenosha Drug Operations Group to a 31-year-old city man, and eventually, a long laundry list of crim…