In Tuesday's Kenosha News sports section, it was stated the Indian Trail wrestling team only had three champions at last Saturday's Southeast Conference tournament held at Racine Case High School.

Actually, the Hawks boasted four champions.

Luke Hogan is the fourth champion at 160 pounds.

The Hawks compete in a WIAA Division 1 regional meet Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Wilmot Union High School.

The article is updated online as well.

We apologize for any inconvenience.