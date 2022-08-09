Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The story about Daily Dose Café getting conditional use permit and site operating plans approval in the Aug. 5 edition incorrectly stated in a subhead that they were approved by the Pleasant Prairie Village Board. They were approved by the Village Plan Commission and will go before the Village Board at a later date.

