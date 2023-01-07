Harborside students culminated a semester's work with a special event at The Stella ballroom on Jan. 4 which featured wild rice samples provided by Chef Walks First (Jessica Pamonicutt ), executive chef and owner of Ketapanen Kitchen out of Chicago. The person who provided the samples was incorrect in a story Saturday. The News regrets this error.
CORRECTION
