 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CORRECTION

  • 0

Harborside students culminated a semester's work with a special event at The Stella ballroom on Jan. 4 which featured wild rice samples provided by Chef Walks First (Jessica Pamonicutt ), executive chef  and owner of Ketapanen Kitchen out of Chicago. The person who provided the samples was incorrect in a story Saturday. The News regrets this error.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert