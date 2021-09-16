Correction
SILVER LAKE — A 6-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
A home on Kenosha’s north side was the focus of a fake emergency call Wednesday morning that had Kenosha Police descending in force on the nei…
A dormant big box retail building once known for blue light specials is set to transition into an indoor self-storage facility, based on recen…
Two Kenosha Police officers on patrol early Saturday who stopped to check on a broken door in a business uncovered a burglary and arson underway.
A 6-year-old Riverview Elementary School student remained in critical condition Monday as the week began after suffering a traumatic brain inj…
Pleasant Prairie man found guilty of hate crime for threatening woman, using racial slurs in 2020 incident
A judge Tuesday afternoon found a 79-year-old Pleasant Prairie man guilty of a hate crime, finding that the accused used racial slurs toward a…
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
KENOSHA — Details of the Uptown neighborhood’s next chapter is coming into sharper focus as developers gave their latest pitch on a new mixed-…
Fire destroyed a detached garage on the city’s South Side Sunday afternoon.
Relocating the Kenosha County Job Center to Sun Plaza on 52nd Street is scheduled to be the topic of an informal presentation and discussion T…