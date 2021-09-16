 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 Comments

Correction

  • 0

June Pomatto, a local artist who recently celebrated her 50th anniversary, also served as a teacher at a local nursing home, not as an activities coordinator.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert