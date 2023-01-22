Rachael Crane was not included in information provided the News for a story on Friday about spring School Board candidates in Kenosha County. She is running for the Wheatland School Board. Two seats are up for Wheatland’s School Board, and there are two declared candidates. Crane is an incumbent.
Correction
