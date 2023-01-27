 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION

An emergency medical physician  and board certified medical toxicologist testified in the Mark Jensen retrial in Kenosha County District Court on Thursday, not on Friday as was incorrectly noted in a story in Friday morning's Kenosha News. The News regrets this error.

