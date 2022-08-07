A production error included an incorrect mugshot for Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik in Sunday's edition. Here is his correct photograph. The News regrets the error.
Correction
TOWN OF PARIS — An Illinois man has died of injuries suffered in a high-speed crash Saturday at Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris.
Two people were reportedly shot on the porch of a house located on 14th Avenue and 50th Street, across from the Imagination Station playground…
A 20-year-old Kenosha man was charged with possession of child pornography Thursday.
Village soon to get its daily fix of organic coffee, fresh homemade fare with popular neighborhood café
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village is a step closer to getting its daily fix of organic coffee and fresh homemade fare.
Two teenagers are facing numerous felony charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly being involved in the theft of an unoccupied ve…
WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Multiple fire departments respond to mid-Saturday fire at J&M's Bar and Grill in Somers
SOMERS — Multiple fire departments were called to a structure fire at the site of J&M’s Bar and Grill, 8013 12th St. in Somers at midday S…
A crash early Sunday morning involving a wrong-way car on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois left seven people dead, including five children, authorities said.
Six years ago, Bradford graduate Adam Meier, 44, had the opportunity to coach Kenosha’s only Little League state champion.
Wisconsin boy 'was eager to grow up’ — Four weeks after fatal collapse at hotel, no answers, no investigation
A month later, it’s not clear what caused the ceiling to collapse that killed a 10-year-old from Wisconsin. There’s been no investigation by authorities, and none appears to be planned.
The Kenosha City Council voted Monday evening overwhelmingly in support of an advisory referendum to measure public opinion on marijuana use.