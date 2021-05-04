Correction

The Kenosha Drive-Thru College Fair, coordinated by Herzing University, Carthage College, Gateway Technical College and University of Wisconsin-Parkside, is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at Herzing University’s new Downtown campus, 5800 Seventh Ave. (the former site of the Kenosha News). An incorrect date was published in Monday's Kenosha News.