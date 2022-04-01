 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

John Poole is facing Steve Brown in the race to represent District 20 on the Kenosha Count Board of Supervisors in the spring election. Poole is not the incumbent in the race as we incorrectly stated in the campaign preview in Friday's News. Incumbent supervisor Sharon Pomaville filled non-candidacy papers and did not seek re-election.

