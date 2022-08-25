Corrections

The Kenosha Unified School Board held the first of two reviews of a new Title IX policy Tuesday night that collects in one place district policy elements of Title IX that have already been in place within other district policies, along with any additions based on federal requirements. This work will result in one standalone policy regarding Title IX.
The column by Cam Edwards on Monday’s Opinion page, “Man with gun shows need for self-defense,” mischaracterized a tweet by Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts. The column should have said Watts deleted the tweet Edwards’ quoted. Also, Watts did not call for the arrest of the man who stopped a mass shooting at an Indiana mall.