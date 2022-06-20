 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corrections

  • The address for a 75th wedding anniversary celebration for Harold "Jim" and Mary Ann Ellis of Kenosha was incorrect in information submitted for Sunday's edition. There will be an open house on Sunday, June 26, for them from 1 to 5 p.m. at their home at 3403 30th St.
  • A headline in Monday's edition about the longest day of the year should have referred to it as the summer solstice.
