correx - progress

A story in the Kenosha News Progress Edition March 21 incorrectly states the location of the proposed performing arts center in the city's Downtown Development. The center is planned at 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, just west of the existing Municipal Building at 625 52nd St.
Terry Flores
Reporter
