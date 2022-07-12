Cort Nielsen wins in a sprint

Magnus Cort Nielsen won a two-man sprint in a photo-finish to claim the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday at the end of a hilly trek in the Alps that was interrupted by protestors.

It was Cort Nielsen's second stage win at cycling's biggest race after his maiden success in the medieval city of Carcassonne four years ago.

The Danish rider pipped Nick Schultz to the line by a few inches at the end of the long and exhausting climb to the Megeve ski resort after Luis Leon Sanchez, who ended third, launched the sprint.

Cort Nielsen fell on his back, exhausted, once he crossed the finish line.

“I can’t believe what just happened today, I was on the limit for so long on this climb," he said. “I lost contact with the group a couple of times in the last kilometers. Luckily, it went all back together and I was there.”

Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar rode among a group of general contenders that crossed less than nine minutes behind and kept the race lead.

It looked like that Pogacar would relinquish his yellow jersey since Lennard Kämna at some point gained enough time in the day's breakaway to dream about the famed tunic. But the chasing pack of favorites rode hard in the finale and the Slovenian champion kept hold of his lead.

Pogacar now leads Kämna by 11 seconds ahead of two daunting stages in the high mountains. Kämna is not expected to stay in contention in the thin air and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark remains Pogacar's most dangerous rival, 39 seconds off the pace.

Cricket

It's almost natural that Vatsal Vaghela's first exposure to cricket in California was at a baseball field, where cricketers had to wait for the baseball players to finish and leave.

Cricket gave birth to baseball, though the offspring quickly eclipsed the parent as the summer pastime for Americans. But step back for a minute there, baseball, because Vaghela and his teammates on the United States cricket team aim to reach their own kind of World Series this week.

They need one more win on Friday to qualify for a cricket World Cup for the first time.

The U.S. has easily beaten Jersey and Singapore in its first two games at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. The prize is a place at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, and another victory in the semifinals will clinch it for the Americans. T20 stands for Twenty20, the shortest format in international cricket.

Hockey

Montreal is finally getting its long-promised women’s pro hockey franchise, though the Premier Hockey Federation put the brakes on adding a second expansion team entering its eighth season, the league announced Tuesday.

In unveiling the U.S.-based, privately backed league’s seventh franchise and second in Canada, PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said it was in the sport’s best interest to take a slower approach toward growth to ensure long-term stability.

Obituary

Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan's coach and later led the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81.

The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided.

Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines' program in 1990 and was 44-13-3 over five seasons.

“Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach, and a man of integrity and high character,” Lloyd Carr, who succeeded Moeller as Michigan's coach, said in a statement. “I admired him, I respected him and I loved him.”

The two-time Big Ten coach of the year won a conference championship in each of his first three years and had four bowl victories, including the 1993 Rose Bowl over Washington. He resigned in May 1995, less than a week after he was arrested on charges stemming from a drunken outburst at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.

Desmond Howard, who won the 1991 Heisman Trophy while playing for Moeller, lamented that the coach's departure is part of his legacy at Michigan.

“He got pressure from administration to resign and the whole thing was messed up,” Howard said in a telephone interview Monday night. “Bo was out of town and it wouldn't have happened if Bo was in town because he was that powerful, and no one would have overruled him.”