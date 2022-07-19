Country Thunder 2022 rolls into town this weekend

RANDALL — Country Thunder rolls into western Kenosha County and it is sold out before the festival begins. That’s a first in over a decade.

The festival runs Thursday to Sunday. Headliners this year include Lee Brice, Chris Young, Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line, among others. Country Thunder Music Festivals General Manager Kim Blevins said Wisconsin has a great lineup this year.

“We think our lineup is fantastic, and obviously the fans do as well, because they’ve proven that by supporting the event,” Blevins said.

Organizers start planning lineups a year in advance, Blevin said, especially as COVID-19 dies down and artists are going back on tours of their own. Blevin explained that Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer has deep connections to Nashville, which is extremely helpful in securing the most popular acts for the festival.

Unlike last year, there will be no COVID-19 restrictions for festival admission. Meaning no proof of vaccine or negative test requirements.

No official numbers .. yet

With the festival sold out two days before it starts, they anticipate a large turnout. While they do not have an official number, Blevin said they expect between 38,000 and 40,000 guests per day.

“Saturday is going to be a big night for us,” Blevin said. “We’ve sold (approximately) 10,000 or 11,000 additional tickets for Morgan Wallen, on top of weekend passes.”

The last time Blevin saw numbers this high in Wisconsin was the first time Keith Urban performed, she said. While organizers are glad to see the turnout, they set a maximum capacity limit to ensure safety and a fun experience for patrons.

New for 2022

Most features of the festival are the same as previous years, Blevin said, except for movies playing in the Electric Thunder tent during the day. The air-conditioned tent will show various movies during the afternoon to give guests a chance to relax in cool air away from bigger crowds.

Various rides, games and retail opportunities will be available for patrons to enjoy, along with interactive activities hosted by some of Country Thunder’s sponsors, Blevin said.

The grounds

Surrounded by miles of fields off of County Highway O, the approximately 350-acre festival grounds are hard to miss. The grounds include multiple parking lots, tent, RV and “glamping” campgrounds. The grounds also include the festival bowl, which encompasses two main stages, the Electric Thunder tent, food and retail vendors, and other attractions.

The grounds crew got to work about a week and a half before the festival’s start date, Blevins said. As of Tuesday morning, the festival grounds were already “show-ready.”

“The actual, physical setup is about nine people that have done all of this and it looks fantastic. This is not usual for this time before an event,” Blevins said. “We open the campground on Wednesday, but we don’t open the concert bowl until Thursday. So we’re a good two days ahead of where we usually are.”

Weather played a role in setup speed, but the grounds crew are also very experienced and know the site well, Blevins said.

Camping options

Country Thunder Wisconsin offers three camping options for guests who want to stay overnight, including tent campgrounds, RV campgrounds and the luxury “glamping” experience, which includes pre-furnished, air-conditioned tents closer to the festival bowl. Breakfast is offered in the glamping area, but all guests have access to the multiple food courts around the festival bowl as well.

Arrive early

Organizers encourage patrons to arrive early on the days they attend, whether they plan on camping from Wednesday to Sunday or are just popping in for a day. Blevin also said patrons should purchase daily parking online in order to speed up lines coming in.

Digital media specialist Megan Benoit said other Country Thunder locations have had issues with performance delays due to patrons showing up late and snarling traffic coming into the grounds.

“We just don’t want anyone to plan on showing up late and then (create) long lines of traffic,” Benoit said. “They don’t want to miss anything.”

On Saturday, there will be two entry gates for the festival. Blevin said patrons should keep an eye for signs and listen to directions from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

“We’re just really excited to be back here, and we think our lineup is fantastic,” Blevin said. “We’re grateful for everyone who’s coming and also grateful for the support from the communities here.”