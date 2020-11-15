County agency assisting with Medicare open enrollment plans

Open enrollment for Medicare plans for 2021 is underway through Dec. 7.

Medicare beneficiaries who are enrolled in Part D prescription drug plans or Part C Advantage Plans can review their plan to determine if it is still the best one for them. Insurance companies can change their premiums, deductibles and co-pays. Switching to a different plan often results in extra savings.

If those who have had changes in medications this past year looking into a different plan is a good idea. Even if you’ve not had medication changes, sometimes the different pricing structure an insurance company imposes or formulary changes (list of medications that they cover under your plan) will mean the costs for your drugs will increase next year. Likewise, a different company may now offer better coverage for those same medications.

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s Elder Benefit Specialists provide assistance on Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D) and Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C) options during the open enrollment period. Those calling will need a current list of medications with the dosages and Medicare card information.