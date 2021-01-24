County Board to continue to meet virtually after close vote

The Kenosha County Board will continue to meet virtually after a motion to meet in person, with an option for virtual attendance, failed last week by a slim margin.
Supervisor Jeff Gentz made the motion, seconded by supervisor Terry Rose.
“I would like to allow the people who still want to do this virtually to do it, because now we have that capability,” Gentz said. “It (meeting fully virtual) has served its purpose and I think we should get back to our regular meetings, even if they have to be at the cafeteria (in the Job Center) for a couple more months.”
Rose agreed with Gentz’ statement that meeting in person is a better way to conduct business on behalf of the public, share ideas and that it makes it easier for the public to participate.
“I think it’s time to have our meetings once again in person, if there are those who are uncomfortable with that, they can meet virtually,” Rose said. “I think we need to take a leadership role. We need to open up government again.”
Supervisor Lon Wienke said he supports returning to in-person meetings because he would like the public to have the option to make comments in person.
“It gives the public a better feeling that they are involved in letting us hear what they have to say,” Wienke said.
Supervisor Zach Rodriguez said Gentz's motion accommodated everyone – those supervisors and county staff members who want to attend in person, as well as those who wish to remain virtual, and allows the public to participate in whatever form they choose.
“There are citizens who don’t want to go through the hassle of calling a day head or emailing their comments a day ahead,” Rodriguez said.
Supervisor Erin Decker agreed.
“I’m in favor of this resolution because it gives an option to the people that want to attend in person. If someone is leery of attending because of COVID then they do not have to."
Gentz's motion failed by an 11-12 vote.
In addition to Gentz and Rose, supervisors who voted in favor were Wienke, Rodriguez, Decker, William Grady, Daniel Gaschke, Gabe Nudo, Amy Mauer, Jeff Wamboldt and Mark Nordigian.
Supervisors who voted against wee Lauren Belsky, David Celebre, Ed Kubicki, John O’Day, Andy Berg, Ron Frederick, James Franco, Boyd Frederick, Jerry Gulley, Monica Yuhas, Sandra Beth and Sharon Pomaville.
Pomaville said there is no way to ensure the safety of the public should a large crowd arrive that makes social distancing impossible.
“When we were meeting in person there was really no way, most of the time, to ensure the safety of people who came to speak or who were there to listen,” Pomaville said. “It was nearly impossible to social distance. We didn’t have enough space. “
Supervisor Ron Frederick said he felt unsafe at the in-person meetings, partly because some supervisors refused to wear masks even though it is posted on the door to the Job Center that masks are required.
“Would those of you who don’t wear masks at the meetings start wearing masks,” Frederick asked. “We are in the middle of a pandemic. I don’t feel comfortable when you don’t wear a mask. Let’s leave it the way it is.”