County Board to continue to meet virtually after close vote

The Kenosha County Board will continue to meet virtually after a motion to meet in person, with an option for virtual attendance, failed last week by a slim margin.

Supervisor Jeff Gentz made the motion, seconded by supervisor Terry Rose.

“I would like to allow the people who still want to do this virtually to do it, because now we have that capability,” Gentz said. “It (meeting fully virtual) has served its purpose and I think we should get back to our regular meetings, even if they have to be at the cafeteria (in the Job Center) for a couple more months.”

Rose agreed with Gentz’ statement that meeting in person is a better way to conduct business on behalf of the public, share ideas and that it makes it easier for the public to participate.

“I think it’s time to have our meetings once again in person, if there are those who are uncomfortable with that, they can meet virtually,” Rose said. “I think we need to take a leadership role. We need to open up government again.”

Supervisor Lon Wienke said he supports returning to in-person meetings because he would like the public to have the option to make comments in person.