County launches virtual COVID-19 vaccine tool

A vaccine registration tool has been created to link Kenosha County residents and entities with local COVID-19 vaccine providers.

Individuals and organizations that fall within Tiers 1a and 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule are now urged to fill out an online form to connect them with a vaccine provider, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said Thursday.

The Kenosha County form is available at http://bit.ly/KCTier1a1b.

Tier 1a — the only group currently eligible to receive the vaccine — includes frontline health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents and, as of this week, law enforcement officers and firefighters.

It has not been announced by the state of Wisconsin when those in Tier 1b will be eligible for the vaccine. Tier 1b is likely to include all individuals age 65 and older, plus frontline essential workers such as corrections officers, and workers in the food and agricultural sectors, grocery stores, the U.S. Postal Service, manufacturing, public transit, education (teachers and support staff members) and child care.

Freiheit noted that the tier structures are subject to change pending State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) guidance.